‘He forces himself on me’

By Tinotenda Chatikobo

A city woman claims her husband was in the habit of forcing her to have sex and assaulting her for turning him down.

Rebecca Munjanja made the revelation at the Harare Civil Court where she was applying for a protection order against her hubby Dumisani Munjanja.

Munjanja told the court that she feels sexually and physically abused.

“Dumisani is forcing me to have sex with him whenever he comes home drunk.

“He is my husband and I still love him but he assaults me whenever we have some misunderstandings.

“I am pleading with the court to grant me my application because I don’t want to end our marriage,” she said.

Related Stories:

Dumisani denied the allegations saying he had never forced her to have sex and never assaulted her.

“I also love my wife and I can’t act in such a manner Your Worship.

“Maybe she is bitter for something that she is not telling me and I don’t intend to move out of the house,” he said.

Presiding magistrate, Nyasha Marufu granted the protection order in favour of the applicant advising the couple to resolve their disputes amicably. H-Metro