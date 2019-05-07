Woman ‘steals, sells’ dad’s house

By Michelle Gwizi

A 37 year old woman from Bulawayo has appeared in court for selling her parents’ house without their consent.

Elizabeth Bayai pleaded not guilty to a theft charge when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya.

She was remanded out of custody to tomorrow (Wednesday) for continuation of trial.

The court heard that the complainant Mr Alphios Mufandaedza of Entumbane suburb is Bayai’s father.

Prosecuting, Ms Memory Matare said in 2001, Mr Mufandaedza bought a four roomed house in Entumbane suburb.

“The City Council regulation could not permit him to register the property into his name or his spouse’s because they jointly owned a similar property in the same City Council locality.

“Bayai was 19-years-old at the time and she agreed to have the property registered in her name.

“She was asked to keep the property by mere registration in trust on behalf of her father,” said Ms Matare.

The court heard how in March 2007 the property was registered under Bayai’s name and thereafter her father got tenants who had been paying rent to him.

“On a date unknown Bayai acquired the title deeds which were being kept by Mr Mufandaedza in respect of the said house. She did this without the knowledge of her father.

“On May 23 last year, she sold the house and converted the money to her own use, contrary to the terms in which the property was so held,” said the prosecutor.

Bayai deprived her father of his house valued at $16 000. The Chronicle