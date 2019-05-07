Bosso players ask for divine intervention

By Descent Dube

Highlanders’ players have taken to social media asking for divine intervention following the team’s poor form that has seen them going for six league games without a win.

Ariel Sibanda’s first half penalty save ensured Highlanders held Hwange FC to a goalless draw as the frontline again fired blanks.

The draw left Bosso still lingering in the relegation zone and they are facing an in-form Chicken Inn in the next league encounter this coming weekend.

Forward Prince Dube posted on micro blogging site Twitter: “You never know how strong you are…until being strong is the only choice you have. Nkulunkulu Onamandla ngenela.”

Aware of the growing anger of the club’s supporters, another forward Bukhosi Sibanda and midfielder Mbekezeli Sibnda also posted motivational posts on Twitter in a bid to rally supporters behind the troubled team.

Bukhosi Sibanda posted: “Tough luck gents. Let’s continue fighting. It’s still a long way to go.”

“Quitters don’t win. Winners don’t quit. I choose to remain positive and focussed and take each game as it comes. I still believe,” tweeted Mbekezeli Sibanda.

It has now become clear that Dube isn’t effective playing deeper as the 23-year-old’s combination with Peter Nyirenda and Tinashe Makanda hasn’t produced any fruits so far.

Right-back McClive Phiri was a marvel to watch, delivering good crosses that didn’t find any takers.

Some sections of the Bosso fans argue that the absence of Denzel Khumalo is being felt as the team lacks someone who can deliver killer passes to strikers.

Khumalo is said to have been sidelined by injury and that has forced the coches to drop Dube back to supply Nyirenda, but he’s proved to be ineffective in that role. The Chronicle