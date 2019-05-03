Capt Oxo prodigy impresses Jomo

By Fungai Muderere

A Peter Nkomo Goalkeeping Academy trainee, Dennis Majecha, has reportedly dribbled into the heart of South African football legend Jomo Sono.

The nascent Majecha (19) had previously worked with Nkomo before the goalkeeping academy was officially launched late last year in Bulawayo.

According to Nkomo, a legendary goalkeeper better known as Captain Oxo, Macheja left the country in March for a series of trials across Limpopo.

“Our main idea is to produce quality goalkeepers. We have to catch them young; goalkeeping is an art. Before the official launch of the academy in December last year, I worked with several young goalkeepers and I’m very much pleased to hear that Dennis Majecha has gone to be our academy flag bearer in South Africa.

“I was recently informed that the young man has even charmed Jomo Sono. It’s early days yet but we will keep on working hard,” said the soft-spoken Captain Oxo.

The academy is home to 12 budding shot stoppers that hail from Bulawayo’s high density suburbs of Makokoba, Cowdray Park, Emganwini, Mzilikazi, Nkulumane and Nguboyenja among other environs.

The school of goalkeeping starts with children from the age of seven. Last year, the academy was presented with six balls for the launch. The academy seeks to come out with the country’s safest pair of hands.

Captain Oxo’s name is synonymous with greatness in between the sticks while playing for Highlanders and will always be remembered for a successful and trophy-laden career at Bosso which began in the early 1970s as a junior at the club. B-Metro