Soccer star fouls patrons, earns self hiding

By Raymond Jaravaza

With a seemingly faltering career at FC Platinum, striker Charles Sibanda appears to be spending his energy on activities that have nothing to do with football after he was allegedly assaulted at a beer drinking hole in Bulawayo.

Sibanda is said to have left Entumbane suburb — at his favourite hangout joint when he is away from his base in Zvishavane — with more than a bruised ego after three men manhandled him for a foul mouth.

The incident allegedly occurred at a local bar at Nhliziyo Shopping Centre in Entumbane suburb last week.

“Charles was busy telling a group of guys at a bottle store that unlike them he could afford to buy his girlfriends expensive alcohol and that did not sit well with the guys who asked him to watch his mouth.

“You know Charles, he has a big mouth so he continued taunting the guys until three of them beat him up and they were restrained by their friends,” said a mole who was at the scene.

Sibanda told this reporter to mind his own business when contacted for a comment.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo said the club would rather not comment on players’ personal issues. B-Metro