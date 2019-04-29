Ex-lover threatens to leak Ntsiki’s nudes

TV host and poet, Ntsiki Mazwai says ex lover has threatened to leak her nudes.

As always, Ntsiki took to twitter to engage with her followers about one night stands, catching feelings and being threatened with a nude expose!

Ntsiki shared that her ex-partner was the one who threatened to leak the nudes, and according to Ntsiki the man was willing to go to those extreme measured besides him being married!

The poet says the guy caught feelings and wasn’t happy with how things played out at the end.

Ntsiki also shared that she did not know during the ordeal that the man was married. As much as fans wanted a name so bad!

Ntsiki kept it vague and gave little details.

Ntsiki jokingly shared that she has learned many lessons from the situations and guys now sign non disclosure agreements!

