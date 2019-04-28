Brazilian model dies after collapsing on catwalk at Sao Paulo Fashion Week

A 26-year-old male model has died after collapsing on the catwalk at São Paulo Fashion Week.

Tales Soares was taking part in a show for the brand Ocksa when he fell. He was taken to a hospital but could not be revived.

The audience initially thought it was part of the show. Models looked on in horror as firefighters rushed to his aid and carried him from the stage.

Organisers confirmed his death on Twitter but did not give any details.

“We’re sorry for his loss and send our deepest condolences to Tales’ family,” the statement said, adding they were providing “all necessary assistance at this sad time”.

Footage circulating on social media shows Soares walking to the end of the catwalk and turning back before staggering and falling.

Hours earlier, he had posted pictures on his Instagram account about the fashion event.

The show went on despite Mr Soares’ death, with models brandishing hand-written placards on the catwalk with messages of tribute to the popular model, such as “Luto” (mourning) and “Amor” (love).

Soares, also known as Tales Cotta, was employed by prestigious Brazilian modelling agency Base MGT which over the weekend issued a statement denying that drugs played any role in the 26-year-old’s demise.

“We emphasize that the model always had exemplary behaviour. He was not a newcomer, he has already paraded in other editions of both SPFW and other important fashion events,” a Base MGT spokesman said.

“Tales never presented or complained about health problems. He had a healthy diet (he was a vegetarian), did not use illegal substances and was in full condition to participate in the parade. And we ask for respect at this moment of deep sadness.”

Brazilian news websites have been rife with speculation as to what might have caused the young model to collapse.

One outlet alleges that vegetarian food was unavailable at Saturday night’s event and that Soares had therefore not eaten for a long time. BBC News/ The Telegraph