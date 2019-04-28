Sekuru Ndunge’s earth-shaking list

By Kingstone Mapupu

In an earth-shaking revelation, several well-known people, from in and outside Zimbabwe, to include but not limited to prophets, traditional healers, musicians, businesspeople, footballers, politicians and “money-changers”, are said to be included in a list of people who received “super-natural powers” from the late Sekuru Charles Makhuyana Ndunge.

Sekuru Ndunge who passed away a few weeks ago at his South Downs, Chipinge, home after suffering from diabetes complications, was popular for traditional healing as well as providing “supernatural powers”.

Jabulani Ndunge (44), the heir-apparent to the Ndunge throne, said his family is in possession of a list, with names of all those who were attended to by his late father.

Jabulani, now trading as “Sekuru”, said the list they have, included contact details, especially cellphone numbers, of those who attended his father’s court.

“On the issue of having in our possession a list of people who consulted my father, there is nothing amiss as even hospitals have similar records. That is how we even operate here.

“These famous prophets, they would come and ask for whatever they wanted. What they requested for is what they were given. And some of the traditional healers that are popular, they would also come for ‘strengthening’. Football teams and some footballers, businesspeople, especially those who are into car sales and money-changers, were regular visitors here,” narrated Jabulani, who added that his father would assist some of his clients while he watched.

He added that some prophets from the apostolic sect, as well as some church leaders, were regular visitors at Ndunge’s court.

“My father used to have over 10 million customers spread from across the whole world. Now from such an extensive reach of customers, would it be wrong to come across Government leaders, politicians, or any other celebrities? Those are the majority on our list.

“But as per doctor-patient confidentiality, I am not able to give you these books of records or names, so that you can see for yourself because you might come across your brother’s or father’s name.

“These records are safely locked away in a briefcase which was left by my father.”

Jabulani said everyone who passed through his father’s court would have his/her name, address, problems presented as well as the remedy offered and the payment due.

“I am not sure if you guys can go to a hospital or clinic and be offered the clinical records? Same here, we cannot give you such records but know that we have such records.”

Jabulani said even if prophets came to his father for powers, he saw nothing amiss as the prophets sought the same powers that his father had, and served the same God, to heal sick people.

“Even the famous prophets from other countries, they would come to my father to seek his help. Even if they sought super-natural powers, they would get them.”

He said because of fear or being shy to be seen and noticed, most of these famous people would consult his father in the dead of the night or early dawn.

He said those who sought super-natural powers were told in advance the implications of the powers they were seeking.

On the rumours that some people were rushing to take back “things” to Sekuru Ndunge, in the aftermath of his passing away, Jabulani said it is true that many were making a beehive to Chipinge.

He dispelled some of the rumours though: “There are some who are alleging that the mountains here in South Downs are now full of snakes, hyenas, tokoloshis, as well as sacks full of traditional herbs from people who are dumping them. That is unfounded.

“But those who are coming for extra powers, we are helping them as I am the one who was helping my father. Some of the powers were left with me as well. Those who used to frequent here would remember seeing me with my father for the past 20 years or so.”

He said in the two weeks preceding Cyclone Idai, Sekuru Ndunge had made a prophesy about a natural disaster, a prophesy which he did not understand.

“He called me into his courtyard and said, ‘look at that big fish, if you don’t catch it, it will bring lots of rains and cause destruction’.

“I couldn’t understand what he was saying and I didn’t even see the fish. Which means he was foretelling the coming of the cyclone as he had links with mermaid spirits.”

He says his father’s legacy is continuing through him and his sister, Nyerai Ndunge, who has always been a healer. He said some of his brothers are also traditional healers, though they are operating in neighbouring Mozambique. The Sunday Mail