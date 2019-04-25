Buhari travels to UK on “private visit”

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is travelling to the UK on a “private visit”, the presidency’s Twitter account says.

No reason for the trip was given but Mr Buhari, who won re-election in February, has been beset by ill health since taking office in 2015.

A State House statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said;

“Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday.

“He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.”

The 76-year-old was on “medical leave” in the UK for three months in 2017.

Details of his medical condition were never made public. BBC News