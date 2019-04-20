MDC losing candidate donates to Chiredzi clinic

By Garikai Mafirakureva

MDC alliance’s losing candidate for Chiredzi West constituency during last year’s elections has donated an ambulance, 30 wheelchairs, three 5 000-litre water tanks, blood pressure testing machines, beds and various other items to Chiredzi Town Council-run polyclinic.

United Kingdom-based John Manganye is also helping with the refurbishment of the structures, including repainting of the polyclinic.

The donation, worth several thousands of dollars, was handed over to the local authority last week in the presence of Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira.

Chiredzi Town Council is planning to decongest Chiredzi General Hospital.

However, there was a heated exchange between assistant town engineer, Irvine Muteyaunga and members who attended the ceremony when he initially refused to disclose the name of the donor.

A government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the time of playing politics is over and went on to say people should give credit where it is due.

“I don’t understand why Muteyaunga was trying to hide the name of the donor. This is a developmental issue, so I don’t see where politics comes in. He didn’t want to name the donor because he is MDC. That is pathetic because he is just a council employee, not a politician,” he said.

Council chairperson Gibson Hwende said it was unfortunate that Muteyaunga didn’t give the name because he [Muteyaunga] didn’t know that the minister helped in the clearing of the ambulance at the border post.

“I don’t know his motive because this is not a political gathering. The minister played a part for the ambulance to be cleared without paying duty. So he is fully aware who donated everything here. As council, we are happy that Manganye extended a helping hand.

“This is social responsibility so we don’t look at who extended a helping hand to us, whether he is from Zanu PF or MDC his or her donations are welcome,” Hwende said.

Chadzamira thanked Manganye for the donations and challenged the corporate world to play an active role in developing under-resourced communities.

“I am so grateful with the donations. I am sure the refurbishment will be finished in a month’s time so that First Lady (Auxillia Mnangagwa) will officially open the clinic,” he said. NewsDay.