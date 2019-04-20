Kaitano Tembo frets over title hopes

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo admits the two points dropped against Polokwane City on Saturday has hurt their aspirations of winning the league.

Tembo came out last week saying the league was still up for grabs but now a loss for his team against Mamelodi Sundowns this week could take them out of contention for the title.

Matsatsantsa played to a goalless draw against Rise and Shine and are currently sitting sixth on the log, 10 points behind leaders Orlando Pirates but with two games in hand.

“I think the two points dropped was a setback, obviously this is not the right time to drop points,” said Tembo.

“I was happy with the performance. We haven’t played for almost a month and we didn’t look sharp especially in the final third.

“We should have wrapped up the game in the first half, we created many chances to win the game but in the final third we were not that sharp.”

SuperSport are set to welcome back striker Mxolisi Macuphu when they visit Sundowns at Loftus Stadium. Macuphu missed the Polokwane City game due to suspension. B-Metro.