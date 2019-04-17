Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Suspected fraudsters in court

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Four suspected fraudsters yesterday appeared in court accused of issuing fake identity cards, driver’s licences, journey man certificates and defensive driving certificates.

File picture of Harare Magistrates Court
Tonderai Mashonganyika, 42, John Chipana, 43, Kirtmore Maqoka, 40, and Farai Mambemba, 37, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko.

Prosecuting, Sabastian Mutizirwa told the court that the four in common purpose, forged Tapiwa Dangaranga’s drivers licence which was handed over to him by Mashonganyika who later implicated his accomplices upon his arrest.

When they were arrested, they were found in possession of a number of fake particulars which prompted the court to lay 13 counts of fraud against them.

The gang was denied bail and will be back in court on April 30. H-Metro

