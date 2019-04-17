Pair gets 10 years for mbanje possession

By Zvikomborero Parafini

Two Harare men have been slapped with 10-year jail terms each after they were found in possession of 700kgs of marijuana with a street value of $49 000.

Alphonse Mushanawami and Brighton Dinda were convicted after a full trial by Harare regional magistrate Babra Chimboza and were represented by lawyer Admire Rubaya.

The State led by Tinashe Makiya proved that the duo and their accomplice Ranganai Samhembere who was convicted last month, were found in possession of 29 bags of weed after the police were tipped.

The State, during trial, led the evidence of the arresting police detail Matarirano Chikwavaire to give evidence that the two accused were allegedly found in possession of marijuana as they were driving their commuter omnibuses in Damofalls.

The State produced the 30 bags of mbanje and the two commuter omnibuses as exhibit and the court had an inspection in loco.

The mbanje and the commuter omnibus were forfeited to the State. H-Metro