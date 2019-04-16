Mhere’s album launch date set

By Praise Masvosva

Talented gospel musician Mathias Mhere has set May 31 as his album launch date.The Favour singer will be launching his eighth album titled Greater than Solomon at The Venue in Avondale.

The album carries nine tracks namely Gona, Suwo Rakavharwa, Waikunda Nyika, Jakuchichi, Chipanga Mazano, Jericho, Tinosvetuka Rusvingo, Hembe yemubhero and Kamushini.

In an interview, Mhere promised another well-polished project.

“I am confident that this project will certainly take me to another level considering the effort I have put.

“I am aiming on increasing my fan base through the forthcoming project.

“The album carries the message which uplift hearts of believers in these trying times,” he said.

Mhere has engaged the services of top musicians in his forthcoming album namely Skeffa Chimoto from Malawi, Jah Prayzah and Mudhara Bhosvo (ZCC).

“I have three big artistes who have put voices in my forthcoming album and I am pretty sure their voices will introduce me to their fans.

“I will be appreciated not only in gospel circles but also to other genres because I have roped musicians who are not in my area of speciality.

“The sound is also different and this only will win hearts of music lovers.

“It also teaches, educate and entertain at the same time.

“Album iri rizere nenyasha, it’s a must purchase,” he said.

The much awaited album was recorded by Oskid, Lyton Ngolomi, Masselo and Tyt Vially.

To date Mhere has seven album to his credit namely Tinoda Nyasha, Anoita Minana, Nguva yeNyasha, Glory to Glory, Double Double, and Anoita Minana.

Meanwhile, Mhere is holding several shows across the country sampling songs off the forthcoming album.

On May 1, he is expected to entertain gospel lovers who will be celebrating Workers Day at Pagomba Café in Beitbridge where he has never put his foot wrong. H-Metro