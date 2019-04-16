Hwedza accident – PICTURE

Thirteen people waiting for transport by the road side died while seven were injured when they were hit by a lorry along Hwedza-Mutiweshiri road yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying investigations into the actual cause of the accident are underway.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating an accident that claimed six lives on the spot and seven others upon arriving at Mount St Marys Hospital yesterday,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

“Circumstances were that a BedFord lorry travelling along Hwedza Mutiweshiri Road loaded with maize side-swiped a TATA bus which had no passengers and in the process hit a parked Toyota Hilux.

“Six people died on the spot and seven died on admission at Mt St Mary’s Hospital and seven were injured.

“The people believed to be members of Mugodhi Apostolic church were by the road-side waiting for transport when the mishap took place.

“Police are currently investigating full circumstances which to this unfortunate road traffic accident,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi. H-Metro