I don’t fake trance – Mangwenya

Songbird Diana “Mangwenya” Samkange says she doesn’t fake going into a trance on stage insisting she is a proud spirit medium.

The 30-year-old who is set to launch her fifth album at La Rouge on Independence Eve says she is helping many people at her apartment including pastors’ children.

In an interview with H-Metro, Mangwenya urged people to respect their culture.

“About the myth that I get possessed on stage my comment is that, it is now up to the people to come and watch the performance and judge for themselves.

“I just love being on stage, I love my job, and when I am on stage I give it my all so much that even the aura in the place says it all.

“My answer will be well maybe yes, but I get on stage and I let God anoint me to showcase his goodness through my stage work,” she said.

Mangwenya, who doubles as a farmer, said she was sent by her ancestors to save tormented souls.

“As an advocate of African tradition and religion, I believe my status in society has allowed me to preach the message of going back to our roots since musicians have the voice, when you say something people turn.

“Let’s go back to our roots, let’s have an identity as Africans, mostly as Zimbabweans.

“I also urge the organisations which deal with culture representation to support musicians who carry the same torch so that we run as a movement,” she said.

Speaking about her latest album entitled Kumandinde, Mangwenya said she is preaching the eternal gospel of unity, love and embracing Ubuntu.

“The album is called Kumandinde and it has seven tracks and it is my fifth album as a solo artiste.

“What is unique about this album is that it is an album which I have made a declaration about my spirituality as it compliments with the arts side of me.

“I am launching it on the 17th of April at La Rouge at Westgate Shopping Mall.

“We chose the venue because its classy. There is always stereotype yekunzi kukanzi kune bira kurikuridzwa mbira people think zvinhu zvisina class zvaka cheaper.

“I am out there to prove a point kuti Bira can be classy as well,” said Mangwenya who will be supported by Mbira Dzenharira, Mannex and Bana Ngwasuma.

As a songbird who has been in the game for a while, Diana has a special advice to fellow female musicians who are struggling to make it to the top in the music industry.

“My advice to fellow female artistes is that, “being on top is never easy, you will face obstacles, you will hurt at some point, sabotage is there as well but but if u are a goal getter and if you are focused on building an empire and leaving a legacy you will achieve more than u expected,” she added.

Her album launch starts at 8pm and fans will have to fork RTGS$10 at the game. H-Metro