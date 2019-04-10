Gemma headlines Braai Out fete

Songbird of the moment, Gemma Griffiths, will headline the maiden Braai Out festival set for Kingfisher on May 25.

Gemma is currently riding high with her two feature songs Mugarden with dancehall star Winky D and Bad News with top wheel-spinner DJ Stavo.

Gemma, who is currently on tour around Africa, has already confirmed she will be performing at the event via a promotional video.

The fete that will see braai meat lovers coming together will also feature an array of top wheel-spinners like female wheel-spinner Eve, ZiDancehall duo Abisha Palmer and 2 Bad, Merciless, Jerry Springer, Iceberg, Game recognise Game duo Ash Styles and Nivek among many others.

Tamba Events is behind the potentially exciting event that will also cater for children and family entertainment in the afternoon.

Jumping castles, water slides, zip lines and fishing are part of the activities that are there for children’s entertainment.

Gates are set to open at 12midday and the event will run till the wee hours.

One of the organisers, Nigel Chinovhiringa of Tamba Events said:

“The Braai Out festival is an event that seeks to bring together braai meat lovers to enjoy the meat as well as the entertainment that will be available on the day.

“Basically this is a family event by day and when night falls we would urge parents to take children home just for safety measures.

There are going to be a lot of activities as of midday for family and children.

“Entertainment will stretch till late hours with various artistes and deejays performing on stage.

“Gemma Griffiths is going to be our main act this for our first show,” he said.

His partner Blessing Gurupira added:

“Preparations of the event are well on course and we are looking forward to staging a successful event.” H-Metro