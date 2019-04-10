I believe in prayer, hard work: Freeman

By Praise Masvosva

Zim dancehall sensation Freeman says the secret behind his success is hard work and prayer.

Born Sylvester Emergy Chizanga 31 years ago, the chanter told this publication that he owes the success to God.

The free flowing chanter who has been in the music industry for almost a decade is recognised as one of the best in the genre which is characterised by a lot of competition.

“My secret is hard work and prayer.

“I have been in the industry for more than nine years and many have tried but they have failed to deliver.

“It is God from day one who has been keeping me in thick and thin.

“I still have a lot to offer to my fans who have been supporting me for the past nine years,” he said.

He added:

“I have earned respect from music lovers because my tracks carry positive messages.

“My strength is also on my lyrics and it has made life expectancy longer in the industry.

“Through music, I have managed to make friends as well as enemies but will soldier on till I reach my target.”

HKD Boss is currently enjoying rave reviews of the video dubbed Vhuka Vhuka where he featured in Lamont Chitepo’s song.

Meanwhile, Freeman is holding series of shows in and outside the country in a bid to cement his relationship with fans. H-Metro