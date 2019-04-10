Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizFeaturedNews

I believe in prayer, hard work: Freeman

24,397 15

By Praise Masvosva

Zim dancehall sensation Freeman says the secret behind his success is hard work and prayer.

Freeman
Freeman

Born Sylvester Emergy Chizanga 31 years ago, the chanter told this publication that he owes the success to God.

The free flowing chanter who has been in the music industry for almost a decade is recognised as one of the best in the genre which is characterised by a lot of competition.

Related Articles

Freeman returns to Bulawayo for second show

6,898 0

Freeman, Mzoe 7 to share stage

5,811 0

Freeman, Nutty O appeal to fallen heroes

16,072 0

Chipfumo, Freeman meet at Pagomba Cafe

15,625 0

“My secret is hard work and prayer.

“I have been in the industry for more than nine years and many have tried but they have failed to deliver.

“It is God from day one who has been keeping me in thick and thin.

“I still have a lot to offer to my fans who have been supporting me for the past nine years,” he said.

He added:

“I have earned respect from music lovers because my tracks carry positive messages.

“My strength is also on my lyrics and it has made life expectancy longer in the industry.

“Through music, I have managed to make friends as well as enemies but will soldier on till I reach my target.”

HKD Boss is currently enjoying rave reviews of the video dubbed Vhuka Vhuka where he featured in Lamont Chitepo’s song.

Meanwhile, Freeman is holding series of shows in and outside the country in a bid to cement his relationship with fans. H-Metro

You might also like More from author