Two killer robbers convicted of murder

By Mashudu Netsianda

Two convicted robbers from Bulawayo’s Mpopoma suburb who robbed a woman of $60 and allegedly killed her co-tenant who had rushed to her rescue, were yesterday convicted of murder by a High Court judge.

Moses Ncube (28) and Walter Moyo (30) connived with two accomplices who are still at large and fatally struck Munkuli Siamubine (39) with a machete when he tried to stop them from attacking and robbing Ms Marian Kajewe.

Their accomplices, Mandlenkosi Moyo and another man only identified as Bee, are on the run.

Ncube and Moyo, who were last year each sentenced to an effective five years in jail by regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza for robbery, were yesterday convicted of murder with constructive intent by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Mabhikwa and will be sentenced today.

The court heard that one of the accomplices Sisasenkosi Moyo who has since been turned into a State witness in the murder case, informed the accused persons, that her tenant Ms Kajewe had $2 000 in her house in November 2017.

They hatched a plan to rob her. Sisasenkosi did not go to Ms Kajewe’s house because she didn’t want to be identified by her aunt.

Ncube, Moyo, Mandlenkosi and Bee went to the house and stabbed Ms Kajewe twice and allegedly struck Siamubine several times with a machete leading to his death. Sisasenkosi was sentenced to five years in jail by Mr Mabeza and two and a half years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecuting, Mr Nqobizitha Ndlovu said on November 14, 2017 at around 10PM Ncube, Moyo, Mandlenkosi and Bee went to Ms Kajewe’s house armed with okapi knives and machetes.

He said Mandlenkosi, Bee and Ncube entered the yard, broke down Ms Kajewe’s door while Moyo stood guard outside.

“Ms Kajewe screamed for help and the robbers stabbed her in the abdomen and right shoulder while demanding cash. She handed over $30 which was in her wardrobe and $30 which was in the kitchen under dinner plates,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The court heard that Ms Kajewe’s fellow tenant Siamubine heard her screams and came out to rescue her.

“He met the robbers near the door and they struck him on the back of the neck with a machete several times. He was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Mr Ndlovu. The Chronicle