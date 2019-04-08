Tamy Moyo hopes to bag first Nama

By Tonderai Zvimba

Afro-Fusion songstress Thamsanqa ‘Tamy’ Moyo is optimistic that she will win her first Nama this year.

The Tekere hit-maker is nominated in two categories – Outstanding Female Musician and Outstanding Music Video for Tekere. In the Outstanding Female Musician category she is up against Sandra Ndebele and Janet Manyowa.

In the music video category, her Tekere video is nominated with Jah Prayzah’s Dzamutsana and Janet Manyowa’s Tinomutenda Neyi.

Tamy who received her first Nama nomination in 2017 in the Outstanding Female Musician category where she lost out to Ammara Brown, said she is honoured to be nominated again.

“I feel greatly privileged and honoured to be nominated twice at the Namas. I’m thankful to everyone who has played a part in my journey. Just the nomination is a great achievement in itself.

“To be nominated among great female artists like Janet Manyowa and Sandra Ndebele who are doing well in their respective disciplines, is inspiring. I’m a bit nervous, but also thankful at the same time. I hope I’ll win,” she said.

The singer who is also known for her amazing videos that are produced by Bulawayo’s Andy Cutta, said she is really hoping to win the outstanding music video award as she has been putting a lot of effort on her music visuals.

“I’m 100% involved in my video productions. I’m always thinking about and planning towards each one. I write the scripts and the director comes through to edit whatever I’ll have given him.

“I usually work with Andy Cutta and it’s a great thing as we have chemistry which makes the job easier.”

For this year, Tamy who was given an opportunity by Coca Cola to record a song on the Coke Studio platform, said her focus is on collaborating with renowned foreign artists.

“The plan is to expand my territory. Doors have already been opened for me through Coke Studio so I’m a step closer to the international market. The networks I gained from it are definitely a win on my part,” said Tamy.

Reflecting on her stint on Coke Studio, she said it was one of the biggest highlights of her career.

“Coke Studio was my best experience. I enjoyed every moment of it from early shooting back home in Zimbabwe all the way to the last day in Nairobi. I got to meet some amazing personalities and worked on an all-female music production which was great.” The Chronicle