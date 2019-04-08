NRZ opens premier class coaches to public

By Kudzai Chikiwa

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has opened its premier class coaches to the general public with ‘low cost budget trips’ to Victoria Falls as a way of promoting domestic tourism.

Previously, the premier class coaches were reserved for block bookings and could only be released after a certain number of people had booked. The transport giant said it was now offering return tickets to Victoria Falls at RTGS$35 for adults and RTGS$22 for children during weekends.

NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said the move was meant to cater for locals who have limited resources but are eager to tour Victoria Falls.

“As part of our social responsibility, we are promoting domestic tourism. With this package, NRZ is demystifying the local understanding that visiting Victoria Falls is a privilege and preserve for the elite only,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika said the move by NRZ was expected to boost tourists visits to Victoria Falls.

“If members of the public take advantage of this, there will be an increase of local tourists visiting the resort town,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika said those using the premier class coaches would not pay for accommodation in Victoria Falls.

“Visiting the Victoria Falls using the premier coach package is a cost effective way of enjoying the country’s rich tourism heritage as two nights are spent on the train and as such visitors will not pay for accommodation in Victoria Falls,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika said passengers had the entire day to explore the Victoria Falls before boarding the train in the evening for the return journey. The Chronicle