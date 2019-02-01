TelOne re-assign Luphahla

By Cloud Fusire

Premiership newcomers TelOne will re-assign their head coach, Joel Luphahla, in a reshuffle expected next week.

The former Zimbabwe international, who took the Gweru side into the top-flight league last season, was forced to step down from his duties ahead of the new season since he does not have a Caf A licence to coach in the Premier Soccer League.

TelOne are currently hunting for a new coach.

Club president, Lloyd Mutetwa, said they will not discard Luphahla because they believe in his work ethic.

“We wanted to continue with Joel Luphahla as our coach but, because he does not have the required Caf A licence, so we have to comply with the Zifa rules.

“They have been a lot of speculation but we want to make it clear that we are still in the process of conducting some interviews with several coaches.

“We are positive we will announce the new coach next week. But we have decided to retain Joel Luphahla in our technical team this PSL season and his new position will be announced once we assemble the whole technical team,” said Mutetwa.

Mutetwa said the club will help Luphahla obtain the Caf A licence when the course returns.

“We discussed with him about our desire as a club to continue with him and, more importantly, to help him to grow in his coaching career.

“We decided that we will assist him to obtain the required documents while he is part of our technical team and we are positive he will coach our club again in the future when he gets the required papers,” said Mutetwa.

Several high-ranking coaches have been linked with the side, including Lloyd Mutasa and Nelson Matongorere. The Chronicle