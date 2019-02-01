Nutty O to share the stage with reggae greats

By Tonderai Zvimba

Zimdancehall chanter Nutty O will next week perform at the Bob Marley Birthday festival in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he will share the stage with the late Jamaican reggae legend’s band The Wailers and Soul Provider hit-maker Roman Virgo.

The birthday festival will be held on February 8 and this will be the fast rising chanter’s first international appearance.

Nutty O will also perform at a club in Dubai a day after the birthday festival.

The Boom Shelele hit-maker’s manager, Byron Kabaira, said: “This is a great opportunity for the artiste’s exposure as he will perform before an international audience at the Bob Marley birthday festival. The fact that he’ll be sharing the stage with The Wailers and Roman Virgo is amazing.”

The chanter, who is working on his debut album set for release this year, is aiming at breaking into the international market. Last year Nutty O got his first shot at international stardom as he featured on Jamaican reggae songstress’s Etana’s Grammy nominated album Reggae Forever.

Kabaira said Nutty O’s appearance at the Bob Marley Birthday festival was part of their plans to expand into the international market.

“We are aiming at doing more international appearances, collaborations and we are also targeting international festivals like this one. So this is going to be a great year for the Nutty O brand,” said his manager.

Tonight, Nutty O will be fighting for three awards at the Star FM music awards as he is nominated in the Song of the Year and Best Zimdancehall song category for his song Boom Shelele and best collaboration category with Tamy Moyo for their duet Lay it down. The Chronicle