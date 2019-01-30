Sianchali eyes Caps success

By Eddie Chikamhi

Not many Caps United supporters might know Newman Sianchali but the veteran forward has vowed to express himself on the pitch by fighting for the Golden Boot this season.

The 32-year-old former Hwange and Highlanders forward joined Makepekepe recently together with his ex-Bosso teammate Gabriel Nyoni.

Sianchali, who also had stints with Bulawayo City and Bantu Rovers, was joint top-goal scorer at Bosso last season with Nyoni after scoring six goals apiece.

Caps hope he will be able to combine well with Nyoni in the coming season to complement John Zhuwawu.

“I think I made a good decision considering what is happening at the club. I think Caps United are doing things professionally,’’ said Sianchali.

“The way they are doing things is different and I am just ready for the challenge. I am looking forward to something better compared to how I played last year.

“Like any other player, I want to play my part in the team. I also want to make a big name, make it to the calendar, take the Golden Boot and then probably play Champions League with the team.’’

The former Bosso duo of Sianchali and Nyoni are coming in to fill the void left by Nigerian Abasirim Chidiebere and Michelle Katsvairo.

The Green Machine have also parted ways with Wisdom Mutasa, Dennis Dauda, Milton Ncube, Cabby Kamhapa, Stephen Makatuka, Carlton Munzabwa, Thabani Goredema and Peter Moyo.

Makepekepe have since roped in youthful players like Clive Rupiya, Blessing Sarupinda and Pride Zivengwa.

Pacy winger Phineas Bhamusi and Ronald Chitiyo are also returning this season.

However, Chitiyo and gritty midfielder Dominic Mukandi, yesterday could not train with the rest of the team.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe said Chitiyo, who is recovering from a knee injury he sustained in a car accident last year, might miss the first two weeks of the season.

Mukandi is also battling a knee injury.

“Chitiyo has been participating in our training sessions. It’s unfortunate today (yesterday) he is not around because he went for his routine rehabilitation programme.

“We have about two months before the start of the new season and I am sure by that time, I think two or three weeks into the season, he will be fully fit.

“Dominic is a very important player for us but, currently, he has a problem with his knee. We expect him back after two weeks, according to the medical report I got from the doctor,” said Chitembwe.

The coach said his new signings are fitting in well.

Nyoni, a Caps United juniors product, also believes Makepekepe are poised for bigger things this year.

‘’I have been welcomed well. I was here as a junior so I am glad to be back home. It was a really big decision so I had to consider a lot of things but the main thing was that I really needed to come back home.

“Mr (Farai) Jere and the executive made it clear we need the league this year and so everyone is putting in maximum effort to make sure we achieve that.

“It is very realistic, considering the amount of work we are putting in and the kind of players we have.

‘’Bhamusi is back, Chitiyo is working on his recovery, myself, Sianchali and Mwanjali we have lots of experience.

“I want to score more goals. Last year I scored six and assisted eight so this year I want to score more goals for Caps United and make sure that the club regains its glory.

“I am coming from a hotpot into another hotpot. Highlanders had a lot of pressure and I believe there is pressure as well at Caps United. So I am ready for it,” said Nyoni. The Chronicle