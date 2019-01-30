Jah Signal to headline FCP after match party

By Tonderai Zvimba

After watching an exhilarating football match between FC Platinum and Horoya AC in their CAF Champions league clash at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday afternoon, all roads lead to BAC Leisure for an after party with Zimdancehall’s Jah Signal.

The party will start at 7PM till late and revellers will have a chance to see the Stonyeni hit maker live on stage.

FC Platinum is banking on ‘home’ advantage at Barbourfields Stadium and their first win in Group B to be in touching distance with reigning African champions Esperance and Orlando Pirates who are in the same group.

This will be the second time that Jah Signal performs at an after party.

A few weeks back he was at Cosmopolitan Night Club for the FC Platinum and Orlando Pirates after match party.

The chanter will be supported by the BAC resident DJs Slamma, Dre, Star, Kananjo and Prince Eskhosini. Admission is pegged at $7 for general and $20 for VIP.

The organiser of the event, Terminator Makoni, said Jah Signal would electrify the crowd.

“This is a great way to kick off the new month of February as Jah Signal will electrify revellers with his highly energetic performance and Harare socialites will be in the house, so it’s a show not to be missed,” said Makoni.

FC Platinum and Horoya are tied on one point, while Orlando Pirates of South Africa and Esperance of Tunisia are tied on four points.

FC Platinum held Orlando Pirates to a 0-0 draw in their opening pool match at Barbourfields before falling 0-2 to Esperance in their next game and will be aiming to bag maximum points against Horoya.

Horoya drew 1-1 with Esperance in their opening game and then slumped to a 3-0 drubbing by Orlando Pirates. The Chronicle