Music legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies

Musician Oliver Mtukudzi has passed away, according to multiple news sources in Zimbabwe.

A tweet was initially sent out by Zimbabwean publication Masvingo Mirror.

According to the tweet, the publication “has it on good authority that he died two hours ago in the ICE at Avenues Clinic in Harare”.

The musical icon’s death has since also been reported in NewsDay as well as Health Times, who reported that the death has been confirmed by a reliable family member.

The 66-year-old musician, nicknamed Tuku, had been struggling with his health for over a month.

No statement has been released yet by the family.

Tributes have already begun pouring in on social media. Citizen