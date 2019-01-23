Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizFeaturedNews

Music legend Oliver Mtukudzi dies

86,955 15

Musician Oliver Mtukudzi has passed away, according to multiple news sources in Zimbabwe.

Oliver Mtukudzi
Oliver Mtukudzi

A tweet was initially sent out by Zimbabwean publication Masvingo Mirror.

According to the tweet, the publication “has it on good authority that he died two hours ago in the ICE at Avenues Clinic in Harare”.

The musical icon’s death has since also been reported in NewsDay as well as Health Times, who reported that the death has been confirmed by a reliable family member.

Related Articles

Should Tuku and Mapfumo consider retirement?

41,399 1508

Doctor says Mtukudzi fit to travel

54,296 20

Superstar Tuku recovering at home

51,072 71

Mtukudzi “suffers heart failure”

70,653 519

The 66-year-old musician, nicknamed Tuku, had been struggling with his health for over a month.

No statement has been released yet by the family.

Tributes have already begun pouring in on social media. Citizen

You might also like More from author