Eden Hazard: Chelsea midfielder ‘frustrates’ all his coaches but has no plans to change

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard says he “frustrates” all his managers because they think he needs to “do more” – but hints he will never change his ways.

Belgium’s Hazard has scored 79 league goals under four permanent managers since his 2012 move to Stamford Bridge – Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte and current boss Maurizio Sarri.

But the 28-year has frequently come under fire for his laid-back approach.

“I didn’t just frustrate Conte,” Hazard told France Football .

“In my career, I’ve frustrated all my coaches. And with Sarri, once again, I frustrate him. I frustrated Mourinho.

“They think that I need to mark more, do more of this and more of that. And the next coach that I have, I’ll frustrate him as well.”

The subject of frequent transfer speculation, Hazard – who has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season – has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this month.

Admitting he wanted to leave the Blues after last summer’s World Cup, Hazard has always planned to play elsewhere but says he isn’t going anywhere just yet.

“I have won everything in England, apart from the Community Shield, but that doesn’t mean that I’m leaving,” he said.

“I have always said that I wanted to explore something different after England. But there are also things that might make me stay.

“After the World Cup, I wanted to leave, but in the end I stayed at Chelsea and I’m playing one of best seasons so far.

“So I don’t think that I need a different challenge. But that doesn’t mean that I will become better.” BBC Sports