Ghana mine owner seeks to buy Chelsea – reports

A Ghanaian businessman is reportedly seeking to become the first African owner of an English Premier League club, with his bid to buy Chelsea for $3.1bn (£2.4m).

Bernard Antwi Boasiako – popularly known as Chairman Wontumi – is a gold-mine owner and politician whose reported offer comes as a surprise to many in Ghana given he is relatively unknown in the sporting world.

He makes his money through gold mining and also owns some radio, and TV channels. He has not disclosed how much he is worth.

He is the chairman of the Ashanti regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich has been hit by UK sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but his plans to sell the club have been put on hold for now because of government-imposed asset freezes.

In an earlier statement, Mr Boasiako had indicated that his lawyers and transaction advisers were in London to commence negotiations with Chelsea’s owners.

Top football stars like Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi are among those he said he hoped to sign if he is successful with his bid. BBC News