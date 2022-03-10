Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ghana mine owner seeks to buy Chelsea – reports

SportsFeaturedNews
By BBC News 24,644
Ghanaian gold mine owner Bernard Antwi Boasiako 'reveals ambitious plans to buy Chelsea as he states he would like to sign Lionel Messi AND Cristiano Ronaldo
Ghanaian gold mine owner Bernard Antwi Boasiako 'reveals ambitious plans to buy Chelsea as he states he would like to sign Lionel Messi AND Cristiano Ronaldo

A Ghanaian businessman is reportedly seeking to become the first African owner of an English Premier League club, with his bid to buy Chelsea for $3.1bn (£2.4m).

Bernard Antwi Boasiako – popularly known as Chairman Wontumi – is a gold-mine owner and politician whose reported offer comes as a surprise to many in Ghana given he is relatively unknown in the sporting world.

He makes his money through gold mining and also owns some radio, and TV channels. He has not disclosed how much he is worth.

He is the chairman of the Ashanti regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich has been hit by UK sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but his plans to sell the club have been put on hold for now because of government-imposed asset freezes.

Related Articles

Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government to throw…

43,893

Russian forces close in on Kyiv on eve of talks

14,626

Zuma backs Russia once again, calling Putin ‘a man of peace’

35,774

Russian forces are DECIMATED and Putin could lose Ukraine…

23,405

In an earlier statement, Mr Boasiako had indicated that his lawyers and transaction advisers were in London to commence negotiations with Chelsea’s owners.

Top football stars like Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi are among those he said he hoped to sign if he is successful with his bid. BBC News

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments