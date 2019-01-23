Norman Mapeza dumps his vice captain

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FC Platinum have confirmed the decision by coach Norman Mapeza to strip veteran defender Gift Bello of the vice captaincy, but said there was no fallout between the pair.

Mapeza has been mending his relationship with the defender after an ugly incident last month in which the gaffer was accused of assaulting the player.

The former Dynamos centre-back has deputised captain Petros Mhari but last week that responsibility was given to veteran forward Mkhokheli Dube when the team fell 0-2 away to Esperance.

Club spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed the developments.

“Yes Mkhokheli is (now) the vice-captain, but we do not have a permanent captain or vice-captain at the club the coaches might change depending on form,’’ said Chizondo.

“It depends on the game, Petros has been the consistent captain but if you have noticed at times the captaincy was given to Bello or any other player when he was not in the team.

“There is no exact order in the captaincy, as in the captain or vice captain, so I cannot say who is the vice or the second vice-captain.’’

Meanwhile, the miners are back at training preparing for a must-win tie against Guinea champions AC Horoya in Bulawayo on February 2.

FC Platinum has played two matches against Orlando Pirates and Esperance, their first match was a scoreless stalemate against Pirates before losing 0-2 away to the Tunisians.

They will have to beat Horoya next month if they are to retain any chances of progressing beyond the group stages. The Herald