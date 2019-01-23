Machete attack lands man behind bars

By Michael Magoronga

A Gokwe man was sentenced to four years in jail for attacking another man with a machete, accusing him of “ignoring” him.

Fanuel Manyimbire (35) charged at Lloyd Manyiwa and attacked him with a machete for refusing to respond after he had called him.

Manyimbire of Kangwe Village, Chief Njelele in Gokwe will, however, serve an effective three-year jail sentence after Gokwe magistrate Mr Musaiona Shortgame suspended one year on condition of good behaviour.

The State, led by Progress Chaisva, said that on January 12 at around 5.30pm Manyiwa was at Mapfumo Growth Point when Manyimbire arrived and called him, but he did not respond.

Mr Chaisva said this angered Manyimbire who produced a machete and used it to strike Manyiwa once on the back.

The complainant sustained a deep cut and was ferried to Gokwe Hospital where he was treated.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Manyimbire’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a Johanne Masowe yeChishanu Church leader was arraigned before a Kwekwe Magistrate for assaulting a congregant whom he accused of having an extra-marital affair with his wife.

George Zondi (27), who leads the Johanne Masowe Church in Mbizo 9, assaulted Lovemore Sibanda accusing him of dating his wife.

Zondi appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa facing assault charges and was fined $200.

He will spend three months behind bars if he fails to pay the fine.

The State led by Mr Devine Chagombera said that on December 21 at around 1.30pm the two were at the church shrine in Mbizo 9 with other congregants when Zondi started accusing Sibanda of having an affair with his wife and threatened to beat him up, but Sibanda did not react.

Zondi, who was supposed to be preaching at the time, picked up a stone and struck Sibanda, who was seated on the floor, once on the head.

Blood gushed out from the wound and he was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was treated.

Sibanda reported the matter to the police and they arrested Zondi. The Herald