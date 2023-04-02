Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months in charge

Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

Potter was appointed on September 8 on a five-year deal, but has left the club just seven months into that contract, after winning 7 of his 22 Premier League games in charge.

Potter’s departure follows Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa, a result which left the Blues 11th in the Premier League table, now 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Former Brighton defender Bruno has been appointed as interim head coach, with his first game being a home game against Liverpool on Tuesday.

It was the Englishman’s 11th defeat in 31 games since replacing Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge on 8 September.

Chelsea, who have spent more than £550m on new players, are searching for their third manager of the season.

Chelsea say Potter “has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition” and that Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.

In a statement, co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: “We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person.

“He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.”

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday and face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 12 April.