Binga man dies after elephant attack

By Whinsley Masara

A man died on the spot following an elephant attack in Binga and ZimParks rangers later killed the jumbo.

The man, a mental patient who was only identified as Anderson but was popularly known as “Sunday” at Binga centre, was attacked on Wednesday while in the company of other local residents.

The incident occurred at around 8PM at Binga Centre.

ZimParks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo yesterday said the other residents managed to escape when they came across elephants, and one of them charged at them.

“His mates managed to flee leaving him behind resulting in the attack. A local resident, Memory Tapfuma (40) of Govera Township, who was on her way to work at Binga District Hospital, witnessed the incident.

“She saw an elephant with a calf attacking the now deceased on the tarred road,” said Mr Farawo.

A report was made at Binga Police Station.

Mr Farawo said the now deceased sustained wounds leading to his death.

“He was stripped completely naked and blood stains were all over the footpath and bushes near Binga Primary school grounds.

“His body was ferried to Binga District Hospital Mortuary and ZimParks officials managed to put down the jumbo,” he said.

Mr Farawo extended ZimParks’ condolences to the deceased’s family, saying it was sad that a life was lost in such a manner.

He warned members of the public against walking at night in areas which are infested with wild animals as they risk being attacked.

“Members of the public should be aware that some wildlife like elephants have become congested in certain areas, increasing the chances of wildlife-human conflict and so people should always be alert and careful,” said Mr Farawo.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese appealed to anyone who may know the deceased’s family to contact the nearest police station.

“We appeal to relatives of the deceased to come forward and claim the body or anyone who may know the victim to contact police. It is believed that the victim comes from Siachilaba area near Chief Siachilaba’s homestead,” she said. The Chronicle.