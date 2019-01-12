Moozlie comes clean on crash video

Cape Town — Rapper and television presenter Nomuzi Mabena has finally come clean about the video which has caused so much consternation on social media.

Yesterday she tweeted that the video, which shows her being involved in a car crash while doing a live Instagram update, was actually an awareness campaign for Volkswagen and Drive Dry.

I partnered with @Volkswagen and @DriveDry to make a change in 2019.

We don’t want to see another year where thousands of lives are lost on our roads because of drinking & driving.

In the video, Moozlie can be seen making an appeal for aspiring artistes to sign with her label.The live feed lurches and the car windscreen can be seen shattering before the feed is abruptly cut.

After the initial shock, social media users spent most of yesterday morning speculating whether the video was a publicity stunt to rev up the rapper’s career or whether it was an awareness campaign.

Shortly before Moozlie finally fessed up, the Road Traffic Management Corporation distanced itself from the video. IOL.