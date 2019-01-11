Kaizer Chiefs confirm fixture details for CAF Confederation Cup return leg

Kaizer Chiefs have ended speculation as to where their CAF Confederation Cup play-off round second-leg clash against Zesco United will be played.

Amakhosi have confirmed they will entertain the Zambian champions at the FNB Stadium next Saturday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 20h00.

This will be Chiefs’ first continental fixture to be hosted at their traditional home this season, after their previous two fixtures from the first and preliminary rounds were played in Durban and Port Elizabeth respectively.

The Glamour Boys earlier beat Zanzibarian outfit Zimamoto 4-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in PE before losing 2-1 in the away leg under former coach Giovanni Solinas, but advanced with a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

Ernst Middendorp replaced Solinas upon their return from Zanzibar before leading his charges to 3-0 home and away victories to overcome Malagasy side Elgeco Plus 6-0 on aggregate.

The Soweto giants are now just two legs away from reaching the Confederation Cup group stage for the first time in their history.

However, their record at The Calabash this season leaves plenty to be desired, having managed only three wins, five defeats and three draws in 11 matches in all competitions.

Middendorp, meanwhile, has turned the club’s fortunes around and has lost just one fixture while winning four of his five games in charge thus far.

Chiefs will now be hoping to get a respectable – if not positive – result in Zambia on Sunday afternoon (15h00) and make full use of their home advantage next weekend. KickOff