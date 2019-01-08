Sulu lives the pledge

By Blessing Masakadza

James Chapter Two verse 16 has so many lessons for those who promise to do something but go under when it’s time to fulfil their promises.

“If one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,’ but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it?” it says.

Dendera music maestro Suluman Chimbetu, pictured, is breaking with the habit of making pledges and renege or fails to honour them. This does not suggest that he has previously made pledges and failed to honour them.

Sulu has kept his promise on Tongai “Greatman” Gwaze, a local musician living with disability but whose desire to overcome difficulties has touched many.

Sulu worked with Gwaze on his album titled Cheziya and he featured in the song Pandakazvarwa.

Now Sulu is taking Greatman to the United Kingdom when he embarks on his Easter tour in March.

“We will be going to England on March 2 and we are going with him. I said it earlier and that promise will be fulfilled,” he said.

Sulu first made the pledge when he initially visited Greatman in Mufakose.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) goodwill ambassador has since wooed businessman Wicknell Chivayo to pay a courtesy call on the rising musician.

“Yes, Sir Wicknell agreed and we will be visiting him. He was travelling and as soon as he is back, we will go and see Greatman,” he said.

Gwaze was born with congenital malformations and is unable to use his legs and hands.

He moves in a wheelchair but that has not stopped him from pursuing his career.

His album Cheziya, carries eight tracks which include the title track, Mwanangu, Mwanakomana and Pandakazvarwa.

He is among artistes such as Soul Borne and Kadoma’s JJ Vibes, who have shown determination and courage to realise their musical dreams despite obstacles.

There was once a special group whose brilliance was epitomised by the late gifted Paul Matavire who led the Jairos Jiri Band in the 1980s.

Matavire’s lyrics which were mixed with idioms and folklore stories made him a favourite of many music fans who rewarded the star with commercial support.

Those of his generation remember him and the Jairosi Jiri Band as one of the greatest stories to come out of post independent Zimbabwe.

Of course, there is Munyaradzi Munodawafa whose musical prowess endeared him to thousands of fans despite starting a promising career at a very tender age. DailyNews