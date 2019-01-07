Bushiri spokesman Maynard Manyowa grilled on SABC over stampede at church that killed 3 people

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s spokesman Maynard Manyowa is grilled on the SABC over the stampede at the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church service on 28 December that resulted in the death of three people.

South African police are investigating a case of defeating the ends of justice after allegations that the incident was not immediately reported to the police.

Its alleged that the bodies of the deceased were taken from the scene to a private mortuary.

It is believed that the stampede occurred when congregants stormed the church building to seek shelter during a thunderstorm.