A new Moto-X gem is born

By Tadious Manyepo

A four year old boy shocked motocross spectators at Donnybrook Raceway in Harare during the Zimbabwe Summer Series with a polished display as he raced to fourth place in a 30-field race in December.

Victor Nyamupfukudza is a new gem in the game and promises to be the next biggest thing in the motocross circuit in this country, if injuries spare him.

So good was Nyamupfukudza that only three 12-year-old boys raced better than him.

Not only was he the youngest in the field, Nyamupfukudza, riding a 50cc, was sensational and his pin-point technic throughout the race left spectators in awe.

Interestingly enough, Nyamupfukudza’s 11-year old sister Tadiwanashe was the only girl in the field of 65cc racers and did well to claim 13th place overall despite an injury setback early in the contest.

On top of being the only girl racing against boys, Tadiwanashe’s plight wasn’t helped either by the fact that she was riding a 2012 65cc while her competitors were comfortably on modern bikes.

The pair’s father, Simbarashe, has remained grounded as he runs around looking for sponsors to help propel his children to greater heights in the sport.

He said his children always work hard to attain their goals and revealed that Tadiwanashe was a wanted racer in Germany. The pair races under the Bogwheelers Club which is in constant touch with other overseas clubs.

“I am really happy for the children. They are doing well on the track and I will encourage them to do more.

“They work hard every day and it is their dream to one day race against the very best in the world,” said Simba Nyamupfukudza.

“The only challenge which I have in trying to mould them into fully-fledged stars is lack of adequate resources such as the proper and modern bikes they can race on.

“There are inquiries which have come from Germany and other international clubs but development ought to be systematic and properly channelled.

“The racers need to be contesting using the right equipment for them to be really competitive internationally.

“So I am appealing to corporates and well-wishers to help the racers who I believe will be representing the country in the near future, if injuries spare them.”

Zimbabwe has made huge leaps in developing motocross with Tanya Muzinda flying high the country’s flag in international competitions.

In November last year, Muzinda made her maiden appearance at the Thor Olympics in the United States.

Though she didn’t do well, the exposure she got at the global fiesta was massive and an eye-opener according to the 14-year-old.

Muzinda bagged several international awards last year. The Herald