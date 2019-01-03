Villagers count losses after jumbo attack

By Blessings Chidakwa

Villagers in Sanyati are counting their losses in the current agricultural season after marauding elephants destroyed their crops.

The perennial problem, prevalent in Chegutu 6 and Chenjire areas, has forced Sanyati Rural District Council to pass a resolution to engage Zimparks on the issue. The elephants destroy crops during the night.

Speaking to The Herald, Sanyati Rural District Council chairman Mr Patson Chakauya said the affected areas were in Ward 7, 14 and 15.

He also warned villagers to be cautious as the elephants did not only pose danger to their crops, but can eventually attack humans.

“Elephants are destroying fields near the game park mostly in Chegutu 6 and Chenjire areas under ward 7, 14 and 15.

“The destruction is so severe that villagers in these areas are now bracing for the worst this farming season,” he said.

The local authority recently adopted a recommendation that had been proposed by the Land Use Planning and Conversation Committee to curb the dangers posed by the marauding elephants.

Part of the council resolution reads: “That, council engages the Parks and Wildlife Authority to find a lasting solution to marauding elephants in the district.”

Mr Chakauya, however, said despite the danger being posed by the elephants, the community was also benefiting from Campfire arrangements.

He said out of four elephants killed by the Zimparks this year, council was rightfully allocated its share. The Herald