$28 000 theft maid jailed 5 yrs

By Mashudu Netsianda

A Bulawayo maid who stole $28 000 from her employer and used part of the money to buy her husband a car as a Christmas present, has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Florence Phiri (44) of Mahatshula North suburb was convicted of theft by Bulawayo magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove while her alleged accomplice Eunice Mabhena (50) from Pumula North suburb was found not guilty and acquitted.

Phiri stole the money from her employer, Mrs Permian Macheka, in October 2016. Mrs Macheka of Hillside suburb had allegedly sold 52 head of cattle to raise the money.

Phiri was sentenced to five years imprisonment of which 12 months were suspended for five years on condition that she does not within that period commit a similar offence.

A further 18 months were suspended on condition that Phiri restitutes the stolen money leaving her with an effective 30 months to serve.

Ms Mushove said the police were not thorough in their investigations and had allowed Mrs Macheka to interfere with investigations.

According to court papers, detectives found Phiri with $100 of the stolen money while her alleged accomplice Mabhena had $700 with her.

The prosecutor, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza said sometime in October 2016, Mrs Macheka sold 52 head of cattle and kept $28 600 in her bedroom. On October 19, complainant added $2 400 to her $28 600.

The court heard that five days later, the complainant discovered that $28 000 was missing.

“On October 24 she realised that $28 000 was missing and she made a report to the police. Phiri was found in possession of $100 and Mabhena had $700 and the serial numbers of the notes tallied with those of the stolen money,” said Mr Jaravaza.

The two domestic workers were arrested and the remainder of the money was not recovered.

The latest case comes two years after a maid, Ntando Dube, vanished after she allegedly stole $50 000 from her employer’s home in Kumalo suburb.

Dube disappeared after giving her two male friends $20 000 from the loot and the pair was later arrested after splashing the money on cars. The Chronicle