TelOne recall striker from Bosso

By Ricky Zililo

Newly promoted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side TelOne have recalled striker Tafadzwa Sibanda from Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

The dreadlocked Sibanda, signed during the midseason transfer window scored two goals during his five-month stint at Bosso.

Highlanders are unlikely to feel the gap left by the 28-year-old forward, who was played as a central striker and later on the wing. Bosso have however moved in swiftly to sign the attacking pair of Prince Dube and Bukhosi Zakhu Sibanda. The duo had unsuccessful stints in South Africa.

Nhlanhla Dube, Highlanders chief executive officer confirmed Tafadzwa’s return to TelOne.

“TelOne wrote to us indicating that since they’ve been promoted into the Premiership they need the services of Sibanda who was on loan to us.

“We wish the lad well. Remember, he came at a time when Prince and Bukhosi were yet to be cleared by their South African clubs. We prepared for Tafadzwa’s departure and we made forward planning by signing the pair of Prince and Bukhosi on longer deals,” said Dube.

The Bulawayo giants have been active during the break, with the club managing to renew the contract of Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year finalist and the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year Ariel Sibanda.

Bosso have also signed central midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku who had a brief stay in Zambia.

Highlanders have been chasing after winger Gabriel Nyoni and central defender Peter Muduhwa, who are reportedly keeping the club hanging as they weigh other options.

Nyoni has reportedly attracted interest from Caps United who are said to have offered the winger a marketing job while Muduhwa has been rumoured to be among the players targeted by ambitious Ngezi Platinum Stars, newly promoted Manica Diamonds as well as crosstown rivals Chicken Inn.

Highlanders are also waiting for defender Tendai Ndlovu as well as Newman Sianchali to renew their contracts. Ndlovu is said to be on holiday in South Africa. It is not clear whether Bosso and Talen Vision have agreed on a longer deal for Sianchali who was on a season-long loan.

Bosso could turn to young defenders Vincent Moyo and Andrew Mbeba to partner at central defence in the event that Muduhwa and Ndlovu decide not to renew their stay. The Chronicle.