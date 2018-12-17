Lord Sugar hires his Apprentice for 2018

Swimwear designer Sian Gabbidon has been chosen as the winner of The Apprentice 2018 by Lord Sugar.

The 26-year-old, from Leeds, beat nut milk entrepreneur Camilla Ainsworth, 22, to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar in her swimwear firm.

She said she was “absolutely over the Moon” and that the possibilities of their partnership were “endless”.

Lord Sugar said although it was a “crowded market” Gabbidon was “an expert” in her field.

It is Lord Sugar’s first investment in a fashion business in the show’s history.

Gabbidon said on Instagram that it had been a “rollercoaster” and she was “overwhelmed” but “very excited”.

She had predicted her victory in her audition, saying: “When Lord Sugar picks me as his business partner, we’re gonna be in there like swimwear and we’re gonna make a massive splash in the business”.

“I love what I do, I love fashion, and he’s all about business – so to put us together is just going to be ridiculous, the possibilities are endless,” she said.

Runner-up Ainsworth said she would have loved to win, but had to give herself credit for being the youngest finalist in the history of the show. BBC