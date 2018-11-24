VIDEO: Zimbo shot dead on camera in SA

By Nqobile Tshili

A MAN believed to be from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb was shot dead in South Africa in a botched robbery, an incident that was captured on camera.

The incident occurred on Monday at about 10AM while the man – identified only as Crymore – was with accomplices who fled in a getaway Toyota Corolla.

Sources who identified the deceased said he is from Entumbane suburb.

However, there has been no one at a house said to be his family home, since Wednesday.

In a 10 second video that has been widely circulated on social media platforms, Crymore is seen running towards a car which was reversing to fetch him with a gun-wielding man hot on his heels.

Crymore, clutching a small black bag that he is said to have snatched from his pursuer, almost makes it into the getaway car.

The gunman shoots him in the head when he has one foot in the vehicle and his partners in crime speed off, leaving him dead.

The man who allegedly shot Crymore was filmed in two separate videos narrating that he had been robbed by the same gang more than once.

He said the deceased wanted to steal his “navigators” describing them as very expensive.

“Last year they took it, now they wanted to take it again. I parked my car there, after parking my car I went to the ATM booth then I saw him opening the door. The same thing happened on the 6th of September last year,” narrated the shooter.

“My bag with navigators and a lot of money was stolen. I cried like a baby when they went away in a white Corolla. Today I saw him when he took the bag, so I said to myself last year I didn’t have bullets and I bought them and vowed to myself that this cannot happen again.”

The irate shooter said he had become a serial victim of the same group of people who were stealing from him and he had to take matters into his hands.

Zimbabwe Consul General to South Africa Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro said he was not aware of the case.

He said the embassy was no longer investing energy pursuing individuals who are killed while committing crimes as they were tarnishing the country’s image.

“The problem with most of these guys is that they hide their identity. In 2016 we had a guy who was shot in Hillbrow by the police. When we were called to the scene the person was in possession of a South African national identity card.

“So the police started questioning why we were getting involved when the guy is South African. Probably he wasn’t using his Zimbabwean ID. But people who knew him said he was a Zimbabwean,” he said.

Several cases of Zimbabweans committing crimes in South Africa have been reported with the latest incident being a man who allegedly raped three family members before killing seven of them.

Another incident involved a pastor from Nkulumane who poisoned his two children before committing suicide in Johannesburg two months ago. The Chronicle