Harare man steals Samantha Tshuma’s heart

By Bongani Ndlovu

Former beauty queen, Samantha Tshuma, who has been reclusive of late is expecting her second child.

The Miss Tourism Zimbabwe 2010 who runs a modelling agency – Open Eye Studio in Bulawayo – was last seen in public during the Miss Tourism Bulawayo finale.

When Chronicle Showbiz got hold of her, Tshuma said: “There’s nothing much going on in my life besides that I’m expecting baby number two and I’m so excited.

“I might deliver sometime at the end of this month or early next month.”

Quizzed on the sex of the baby, Tshuma said she would disclose at a later stage. Her first child, four-year-old is a girl called April.

The beauty queen, who separated with April’s father — Chris Vukani Mhlanga four years ago – is reported to have found love with an unidentified man from Harare.

She confirmed this saying: “I’m in love but I won’t reveal the identity of the person now. I’ll, however, do so in due course”.

Sources close to Tshuma said the mystery man is a businessman who is based in Harare. He apparently visited her family home in June to pay bride price. The Chronicle