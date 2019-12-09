PICTURES and FULL list of winners at Zimbabwe Young Achievers Awards UK

By Lance Guma

Varaidzo Kativhu (Miss Varz), a 21-year-old Zimbabwean student who is studying Classical Archaeology and Ancient History at Oxford University and has amassed over 91 000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, was among various young Zimbabweans who were honoured in the UK.

Upmarket Zimbabwean restaurant eKhaya, in Dudley, West Midlands was the setting for the Zimbabwe Young Achievers Awards on Saturday which honoured people like musician and actor John Falsetto, footballer Marvelous Nakamba, graphic designer David Zinyama and others.

The big winner on the night was acrylic painter ‘Lavish Too Nice’, a talented artist with a brush who won three awards on the night. A few months ago he did a painting of Enzo Ishall on a pair of sneakers that he gave to the Zimdancehall artist when he came to the UK for a show.

Lavish has also won acknowledgement from the likes of UK rappers Stormzy, Michael Dapaah (Big Shaq), Coach K, Krept, Sneakbo among others. Another winner was Zimbabwean music producer Rodney ‘Rymez’ Hwingwiri who has made hits for British rapper/singer Stefflon Don.

The awards, which last year brought singer Baba Harare as their headline performer, were set up to celebrate and recognise exceptional young Zimbabweans in the UK.

The award for Upcoming Musician of the Year was shared between ZimChild and Vimbai Rose, the daughter of the late singer Culture T, (member of reggae outfit Transit Crew). Culture T died in the UK in 2006 and Vimbai’s mother used the time for her speech to remind the crowd of his legacy.

Below is a list of the winners

Outstanding Contribution to Arts and Entrepreneurship

John Falsetto

Outstanding Contribution to Arts and Entrepreneurship

David Zinyama

Outstanding Contribution to Zimbabwe

Joe Ndebele and Jubilee Pig Farm

Outstanding Contribution to Social Change

Paida Moyo

Outstanding Contribution to Music

Rymez

Inspirational Young Person of the Year

Kudzie Mutasa

Outstanding Young Person of the Year

Miss Varz (Vee Kativhu)

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Lavish Too Nice*

Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Pontso Dlamini (Popcorns Kitchen)*

Photographer / Videographer of the Year

Jeremiah MXPS*

Social Media Influencer of the Year

Samantha Kashh*

Media Personality of the Year

Gearbox*

DJ of the Year

DJ Fistoz*

Event of the Year

GrillYard – Prince Kaybee*

Event Organiser of the Year

Grillyard*

Charitable Efforts of the Year

Ngcono Mbowane Foundation*

Business of the Year

Mama’s Kitchen*

Community Champion of the Year

Samantha Tshuma*

Dancer of the Year

Dance with Joe*

MUA of the Year

Beauty with Taffy*

Young Professional of the Year

Sharon Ngwena*

Rising Star of the Year

Lavish Too Nice*

Upcoming Musician of the Year

ZimChild*

Vimbai Rose*

Fashion Brand of the Year

Lavish Too Nice*

Afrokini*

People’s Choice Award

Ndebeles Connect Chat Show*

Sportsperson of the Year

Marvelous Nakamba*

The awards are the brainchild of multi-talented media personality Korrine Sky. She is not only a Brand Ambassador, Fashion Blogger, e boutique owner but she has now taken up being a DJ.

Inspired by the motto “Our youth is our future” the purpose of the awards is to create a sense of responsibility, innovation and creativity among young Zimbabweans in the UK. Nehanda Radio