PICTURES and FULL list of winners at Zimbabwe Young Achievers Awards UK

By Lance Guma
Varaidzo Kativhu (Miss Varz), a 21-year-old Zimbabwean student who is studying Classical Archaeology and Ancient History at Oxford University and has amassed over 91 000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, was among various young Zimbabweans who were honoured in the UK.
Upmarket Zimbabwean restaurant eKhaya, in Dudley, West Midlands was the setting for the Zimbabwe Young Achievers Awards on Saturday which honoured people like musician and actor John Falsetto, footballer Marvelous Nakamba, graphic designer David Zinyama and others.
The big winner on the night was acrylic painter ‘Lavish Too Nice’, a talented artist with a brush who won three awards on the night. A few months ago he did a painting of Enzo Ishall on a pair of sneakers that he gave to the Zimdancehall artist when he came to the UK for a show.
Lavish has also won acknowledgement from the likes of UK rappers Stormzy, Michael Dapaah (Big Shaq), Coach K, Krept, Sneakbo among others. Another winner was Zimbabwean music producer Rodney ‘Rymez’ Hwingwiri who has made hits for British rapper/singer Stefflon Don.
The awards, which last year brought singer Baba Harare as their headline performer, were set up to celebrate and recognise exceptional young Zimbabweans in the UK.
The award for Upcoming Musician of the Year was shared between ZimChild and Vimbai Rose, the daughter of the late singer Culture T, (member of reggae outfit Transit Crew). Culture T died in the UK in 2006 and Vimbai’s mother used the time for her speech to remind the crowd of his legacy.
Below is a list of the winners
Outstanding Contribution to Arts and Entrepreneurship
John Falsetto
Outstanding Contribution to Arts and Entrepreneurship
David Zinyama
Outstanding Contribution to Zimbabwe
Joe Ndebele and Jubilee Pig Farm
Outstanding Contribution to Social Change
Paida Moyo
Outstanding Contribution to Music
Rymez
Inspirational Young Person of the Year
Kudzie Mutasa
Outstanding Young Person of the Year
Miss Varz (Vee Kativhu)
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
Lavish Too Nice*
Female Entrepreneur of the Year
Pontso Dlamini (Popcorns Kitchen)*
Photographer / Videographer of the Year
Jeremiah MXPS*
Social Media Influencer of the Year
Samantha Kashh*
Media Personality of the Year
Gearbox*
DJ of the Year
DJ Fistoz*
Event of the Year
GrillYard – Prince Kaybee*
Event Organiser of the Year
Grillyard*
Charitable Efforts of the Year
Ngcono Mbowane Foundation*
Business of the Year
Mama’s Kitchen*
Community Champion of the Year
Samantha Tshuma*
Dancer of the Year
Dance with Joe*
MUA of the Year
Beauty with Taffy*
Young Professional of the Year
Sharon Ngwena*
Rising Star of the Year
Lavish Too Nice*
Upcoming Musician of the Year
ZimChild*
Vimbai Rose*
Fashion Brand of the Year
Lavish Too Nice*
Afrokini*
People’s Choice Award
Ndebeles Connect Chat Show*
Sportsperson of the Year
Marvelous Nakamba*
The awards are the brainchild of multi-talented media personality Korrine Sky. She is not only a Brand Ambassador, Fashion Blogger, e boutique owner but she has now taken up being a DJ.
Inspired by the motto “Our youth is our future” the purpose of the awards is to create a sense of responsibility, innovation and creativity among young Zimbabweans in the UK. Nehanda Radio