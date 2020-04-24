Katsande joins sanitisers campaign

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Warriors’ midfielder Willard Katsande has joined the #onemillionmasks and sanitisers campaign fronted by model, former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma.

The campaign, part of moves to help flatten the Covid-19 curve in the country, is targeting to secure one million masks and sanitisers to be distributed throughout Zimbabwe and the Kaizer Chiefs gritty midfielder joins legendary Esrom Nyandoro, whose football memorabilia will go under the hammer on Monday evening.

“Me and you have a role to play to save lives. I urge everybody in our country to support the one million masks and sanitisers campaign. I am here supporting that,” said Katsande.

“I challenge four players, Khama (Billiat), Knox (M’tizwa), Onesimo (Bhasera) and Kuda (Mahachi) to donate as I have already made my donation.

“Together we can pull this, together we can beat this,” said Katsande in a video message.

He, however, did not say what or how much he had donated towards the campaign, with organisers saying they will be releasing a communique in due course.

The pandemic has to date infected over 2,6 million people globally and resulted in nearly 186 000 deaths worldwide.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 28 positive cases, with four deaths and two recoveries from the 5 000 tests conducted.

Some sport personalities and institutions in the country have been active in the mainstream and social media broadcasting messages about staying safe.

Even social clubs have joined the Government and other institutions in the fight against Covid-19, with Amavevane Sports Club, donating groceries worth $25 000 to Thorngrove Infectious diseases Hospital.

Highlanders’ welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo took to social media and said:

“I am not only concerned about the welfare of my players, but that of the key stakeholders, the supporters. Together we can fight this pandemic. Ubuhle beBosso ngabalandeli bayo, stay at home, stay safe siyinqaba.”

Highlanders has launched a public fundraising campaign meant to raise money to capacitate Ekusileni Hospital which has been selected as one of Bulawayo’s Covid-19 isolation centres. The Chronicle