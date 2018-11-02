Magaya arrested…. appears in court facing three charges… granted $300 bail

By Margaret Matibiri | Mail & Telegraph |

PHD ministries founder Prophet Walter Magaya who was arrested this morning has appeared at the Harare Magistrates Courts and charged for contravening Section 41 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act for advertising Medicine without approval.

Magaya’s company, Aretha medicals, is facing three charges which include:

1. Manufacturing without a license

2. Operating a lab without a license

3. Yet to find out

He is being represented by Everson Chatambudza.

This comes a few hours after Magaya appeared in a joint press conference with the Health minister Dr Obadiah Moyo, on Thursday, where he apologised for :jumping the gun” and announced that he has found the drugs to cure HIV.

Magaya has since been granted $300 bail, to surrender title deeds to his Waterfalls property among other conditions. He will be back in court November 26.