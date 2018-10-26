DeMbare’s best run of the season

By Rest Mutore

Dynamos midfielder Valentine Kadonzvo continued with his brilliant performance yesterday to help his team to their third win on the trot for the first time this season.

DeMbare beat Herentals 2-0 courtesy of goals from Kadonzvo two minutes into the game and Kudzanai Dhemere in the 52nd minute.

Yesterday’s win, which eased their relegation woes, came after a controversial 2-1 win over Black Rhinos last Sunday and another 2-1 win over CAPS United in the Harare derby.

Kadonzvo, who was struggling to make the grade under former coach Lloyd Mutasa, has scored three goals in the three wins.

DeMbare had an inconsistent run this season which saw Mutasa being dismissed towards midseason before being reinstated.

He was later fired for the second time after the team was in danger of relegation.

Interim coach Lloyd Chigowe is pleased with the team’s performance and fighting spirit.

“It’s satisfying that we have managed to collect three points on the trot but the biggest challenge is that we have another humdinger of a match on Sunday (against Triangle).

“The performance of the guys (was good), they kept possession and dominated play for the greater part and controlled the game. I think from that perspective it’s quite pleasing from a coaching point,” he said.

The Harare giants face Triangle in the Chibuku Super Cup semifinal this Sunday and Chigowe said they will have a cautious approach.

“Triangle are tough opponents and our suspicion is that they are reserving their best, they are already safe, they are not fighting relegation, they can afford to play first gear and we are forced all the time to play at our highest level.

“But we will give it our best shot because this is our only chance to get some glory in 2018,” said Chigowe.

Chigowe showered praise on Kadonzvo saying he is performing at the right time.

“The boy is coming right at the right moment of the season, the potential has always been there but I think it’s coming to fruition now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Highlanders suffered their heaviest defeat of the season – losing 4-0 to Chapungu in a match that was marred by crowd trouble.

Reports from Ascot suggest the match the match was stopped for more than 20 minutes after the losing side’s fans threw missiles protesting against what appeared to be provocative celebration.

In other Premier League matches played yesterday, relegated Bulawayo City beat ZPC Kariba 2-1 while Black Rhinos and Nichrut settled for a 1-1 draw. H-Metro