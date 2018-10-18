YouTube video for Japajapa trial

By Tarisai Machakaire

The State is relying on a YouTube video in a case in which political activist Paddington Japajapa is accused of inciting the violence that rocked Harare on August 1.

Japajapa appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa yesterday and was advised that his trial would commence on November 12.

He is being charged with incitement to commit public violence.

“I have been furnished with all the State papers and it seems there are no witnesses. This disc I have here is said to have content that the State alleges was downloaded from YouTube. I am puzzled but we can only wait for the trial to unpack,”Japajapa said.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on July 31 at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Command Centre, Japajapa unlawfully made communication to induce political violence at a presser.

Japajapa allegedly said: “If people come to rallies it means they appreciate the candidate, you cannot follow a candidate whom you cannot vote for. … Zec must do the right thing by announcing the proper results. Failure to do this, as leader of a civic organisation I am going to call for chaos in the country…”

He was subsequently apprehended for the offence. DailyNews