A broke man has no value

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube

Everyone has got her own standards, so step up or step out!Being in love with a broke man, I mean the one who is ever centless and there is no hope that one day his financial situation will change is a recipe for disaster and heartbreak.

I know these days women have got a challenge that the minute they begin to open up on their expectations from a man, especially on the financial status, most times they are labelled slay queens or gold diggers. No matter what happens, the truth stands, a broke man has got no value in society and no woman wants a useless man by her side.

Maybe to begin with, when I am talking of a broke man, I mean those ones who are ever broke and cannot even afford to look after themselves. One blunt person once said, “Broke men are not supposed to be in relationships and must not sweat on top of someone’s daughter.”

Broke men hold no value in relationships and even if one chooses to stick by such a man, at the end she will be the most hurt.

Of course, it is said that many of us love the idea of growing with your partner “starting from the bottom together”, but there are men who will never develop and are just comfortable with their situation.

Being in a relationship with a broke man is one of the worst things you can do to yourself. Even if you are on a mission to hurt yourself, kindly stay away from broke and entitled guys. They are nothing but bad news!

Of course sticking to someone before they become anything of note is an unmistakable act of loyalty, appreciation, faith and love. But this does not apply to those men without a vision who believe they have to be your bodyguard all the time and it is the best thing they can offer. They forget that there is still life after steamy sex sessions!

The truth is that no woman should settle for less and the disadvantages of sticking to a broke man is that your relationship after some time will become boring. You will not afford any other activities except locking each other in the bedroom all the time.

Girls want the best for each other so when your friends get to know about your partner’s brokeness, they will not respect him.

This will result in sour relationship between these people whom you value in your life and their tension will leave you in a quandary, stressing you one way or another.

Men should note that their being financially okay brings a kind of happiness to their partners, not only because of what they will enjoy from them, but because it just brings peace to them.

Women aren’t obligated to date a man who is struggling. If they prefer someone who is more financially stable, that does not mean they are heartless, but they do not want disappointment or to hurt the other broke party as the relationship will be short-lived.

If a man doesn’t know where he’s headed in life or what he wants to do to make money, what does he need you for? He should go and figure out his life first before looking for where to sweat and release his semen. Being broke is not a virtue. What can someone who hasn’t figured out his life offer you as a woman?

A woman shouldn’t be expected to bear the burden of a broke man. That’s unfair. Even an independent woman who is not interested in a man’s money doesn’t have to settle for a man who is broke. She needs a man who is focused, one who has vision and the one who knows what he wants out of life and not one who can’t even take care of himself.

Ladies, you won’t be at peace dating a broke guy. He will keep complaining about your clothes, your hair, your house and the things you can afford. He will emotionally blackmail you with his inability to catch up with you financially. Stay away from such a distraction.

A broke man will claim that the reason you keep talking to him anyhow is that you are richer than him. Let him go. You don’t need such a man around you. He will destroy your destiny with his broke, inferior self. Leave him alone to go find his level before he uses his reggae to spoil your blues.

Don’t be carried away by emotions. Love doesn’t pay house rent, pay for power bills, hospital bills or buy foodstuffs. Love without money is punishment. You must stay away from that kind of love. If he doesn’t fit into your lifestyle and plans for the future, leave him alone. You shouldn’t be punishing yourself like that.

Never let the pressure to get married push you into the hands of these men who are broke but demand respect like it is going out of fashion. If you want to live a long, peaceful life, leave broke men alone.