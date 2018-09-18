Traders lose goods worth thousands in Unity Village fire

By Whinsley Masara/ Kudzai Chikiwa

Traders operating from Bulawayo’s biggest flea market, Unity Village, lost thousands of dollars in cash following a huge fire that razed the place last month. The traders said they suffered a double tragedy as they are all not insured.

A majority of traders were keeping cash at their stalls overnight, saying it would attract thieves if they took it home with them.

About 37 stalls that were stocked with a variety of property and goods worth more than $300 000 were destroyed by the fire.

Traders said they lost hard cash in US$, rand, pula and bond notes which they kept at the market besides their stock ranging from clothes, footwear, cell phones and laptops. “We preferred to keep our cash here at the market rather than our homes or banks for many reasons which include being targets of robbers, as well as having cash readily available when we want to order more stock.

“Robbers usually target our homes, as most of us are known Osiphatheleni, resulting in most of us having been robbed at one point at our homes. Robbers know most of us keep money at home, hence the reason to shift goals,” a source told The Chronicle.

The trader, who preferred anonymity, said she lost $2 508 that she kept in a cash box while another one lost $320 bond notes and R4 050 which he was due to surrender to his employer on September 1.

Many others also claimed to have lost cash in various types of currency.

Mr Zivanai Moyo, another trader, said he lost important documents that he kept at one of his stands which include his identity particulars and a motor vehicle registration book.

The traders said they would not be compensated as they had no insurance.

“It is only the Flea market structure that is insured under Old Mutual. None of us had individual insurance,” said a trader.

When The Chronicle visited the site, Zesa workers were taking quotations indicating that compensation for the premises was underway.

Those who lost their property were just seated and there was no business for them.

Masakhane Traders Association spokesperson Mrs Sipholuhle Sibanda said this incident was a tragedy to traders and restocking is a nightmare considering the harsh economy.

“This is a huge loss for traders. People who lost their property do not have capital to restock as you know the economy is unfriendly. Even if the building gets insured, traders won’t get anything, it means they will just come here and admire the building being renovated while they watch their ghost stands,’’ she said.

Mrs Sibanda said the loss came as a heavy burden especially on the payment of rent and rates since some traders are no longer able to contribute rent and rates following the destruction of their stock.

Bulawayo Fire Brigade Senior Divisional officer Mr Edward Mpofu said preliminary indications pointed to an electrical fault as the cause of the fire.

The electrical wiring was also severely affected. The circuit breaker supplying the affected area had three breakers that tripped.

Further investigations reveal that the fire originated from any of stalls 11, 16 or 42 and that most likely as a result of an electrical gadget like a kettle left ‘on’ or due to an electrical fault. The Chronicle